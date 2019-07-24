Iran, Bolivia sign MoU on advanced and nano-technology

The MoU was signed in EMI university of Bolivia.

Establishing expert nano laboratory in EMI University, launching BSc and PhD courses on nano technology in the framework of south-south developmental cooperation were among topics Iran will observe.

Addressing the ceremony to sign the MoU, Zarif said that Iran is proudly ready to share its achievements with the nations not supporting unilateralism and the world arrogance.

He said that Iran has made achievements in defensive, nuclear, scientific and technology fields, because of giving preference to its national and domestic capability in the past 40 years.

Zarif said that the developing states would better close their eyes to colonial states’ support and instead, trust their own domestic capacities as the key to achieve their national economic aspirations, on the one hand, and preserve the independence, on the other.

The mentioned cooperation plan is aimed at making potential the Bolivian elites in nano-technology field and in producing knowledge-based products jointly.

Javad Zarif arrived in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Tuesday on the last leg of his tour to three Latin American countries.

Upon arrival in Bolivia, Zarif was accorded warm welcome by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

The Iranian foreign minister met with Bolivian President Evo Morales, Minister of Foreign Affairs Diego Pary and some other top-ranking officials of the country.

During his meetings in Bolivia, Zarif discussed a range of issues of bilateral and international significance.

Zarif had earlier visited Nicaragua after Venezuela where he attended the foreign ministers meeting of Non-Aligned Movement.

