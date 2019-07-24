24 July 2019 - 07:50
Iran, France call for diplomacy to restore world peace

Tehran, July 24, IRNA - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivered a letter from Iran President Hassan Rouhani to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the two presidents calling for diplomacy to maintain the world peace.

Araghchi and Macron discussed issues of mutual interest including the regional and international topics and the need for deescalation in the region.

They also reviewed the ways to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as an international and multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and as one of the most important achievements of diplomacy.

Iranian diplomat and the French president underscored taking advantage of diplomacy to pave the way for maintaining stability and security under the current situation in the region and the entire world.

