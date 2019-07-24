Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 24

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran. Baghdad discuss ways to defuse Persian Gulf tensions

- Negotiations on missile program reduction to absurdity

- Iran has intercontinental drones

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Persian Gulf maritime coalition will bring insecurity

- How should we cope with climate crisis? Ask survivors to take the lead

- Remaining JCPOA signatories to meet in Vienna on Sunday

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian drones watch every U.S. ship

- ‘Zionist regime’s demolition of Palestine homes amounts to war crime’

- Iran clinch title at 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Fake plans against Palestinians will yield no fruit: Shamkhani

- Iran crowned Asian Junior Taekwondo champion

- Fighting smuggling should become systematic

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Forex demand, rates surge after hitting 6-month low

- 4,000 Iranian mines inactive

- Dams are emptying again

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish