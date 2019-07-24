Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 24

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran. Baghdad discuss ways to defuse Persian Gulf tensions
- Negotiations on missile program reduction to absurdity
- Iran has intercontinental drones
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Persian Gulf maritime coalition will bring insecurity
- How should we cope with climate crisis? Ask survivors to take the lead
- Remaining JCPOA signatories to meet in Vienna on Sunday
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iranian drones watch every U.S. ship
- ‘Zionist regime’s demolition of Palestine homes amounts to war crime’
- Iran clinch title at 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Fake plans against Palestinians will yield no fruit: Shamkhani
- Iran crowned Asian Junior Taekwondo champion
- Fighting smuggling should become systematic
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Forex demand, rates surge after hitting 6-month low
- 4,000 Iranian mines inactive
- Dams are emptying again
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment