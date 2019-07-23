Larijani: Supporting Palestine Islamic obligation

He made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri late on Tuesday who is currently in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

"Islamic Republic of Iran's policy has always been supporting the oppressed Palestinians, as it pursues the issue of Palestine with great sensitivity," he said.

Deploring overt relations between certain Islamic states and Israel, he added but their projects in Iraq and Syria failed and it will be the same in the case of Palestine, as current capacities of the Palestinian groups are not comparable to those in the past.

Describing the 'Deal of Century' as a failure since the beginning, Larijani said that no country but several reactionary Arab states took the issue seriously.

Al-Arouri, for his part, said, "We will resist the US project of 'Deal of Century' by forging unity among the Palestinian groups."

"Today, the region is experiencing a sensitive and hard situation and we should promote convergence and prevent influence of the US and Israel in the region," he said.

Slamming the 'Deal of Century', he said that the project aims to solve the issue of Palestine in favor of Israel, as they do want Quds to be capital of Palestine.

