FM Zarif sees his tour to Bolivia as fruitful

"Honored to meet w/ Bolivian President @evoespueblo in Santa Cruz this morning," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "Also had pleasant and fruitful working lunch w/ Bolivian FM."

"We will appear at another university today, to sign a MoU on technological cooperation," Zarif noted sressing: "Iran’s gift of nano-tech lab will arrive soon."

Zarif arrived in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Tuesday on the last leg of his tour to three Latin American countries.

Upon arrival in Bolivia, Zarif was accorded warm welcome by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

The Iranian foreign minister met with Bolivian President Evo Morales, Minister of Foreign Affairs Diego Pary and some other top-ranking officials of the country.

During his meetings in Bolivia, Zarif reviewed a range of issues of bilateral and international significance.

Zarif had earlier visited Nicaragua after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

Earlier, he referred to his meeting at Gabriel René Moreno University, saying: "Told students there what I tell my own students in Iran: You are the future. Believe in your power. You do not need to follow the powerful. You can lead with self-confidence and innovative ideas."

