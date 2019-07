Zarif arrived in Santa Cruz on Tuesday in the last leg of his trip to Latin America for talks with the Bolivian officials.

Upon his arrival at Santa Cruz Airport, he was welcomed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

Earlier, Zarif talked with Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday morning.

Regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations were among the main topics discussed during the meeting.

