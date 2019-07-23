Zarif urges Bolivian students to believe their power

"I attended with my Bolivian counterpart a session at Gabriel René Moreno University. Told students there what I tell my own students in Iran: You are the future. Believe in your power. You do not need to follow the powerful," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday

"You can lead with self-confidence and innovative ideas," he added.

Javad Zarif arrived in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Tuesday on the last leg of his tour to three Latin American countries.

Upon arrival in Bolivia, Zarif was accorded warm welcome by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

The Iranian foreign minister met with Bolivian President Evo Morales, Minister of Foreign Affairs Diego Pary and some other top-ranking officials of the country.

During his meetings in Bolivia, Zarif discussed a range of issues of bilateral and international significance.

Zarif had earlier visited Nicaragua after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

