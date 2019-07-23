23 July 2019 - 20:20
Zarif: Iran not seeking confrontation

Tehran, July 23, IRNA - Iranian foreign minister in a message congratulated his former counterpart Boris Johnson on his election as new prime minister of Britain, saying Iran is does not seek confrontation.

"The May govt's seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM," he added.

He noted: "Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline.These are our waters & we will protect them."

Following resignation of Theresa May from UK's premiership, the British Conservative Party, which was already winner of the former election in the parliament, took ballot between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday and Johnson was winner of the ballot..

