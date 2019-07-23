23 July 2019 - 20:34
Development of Tehran-Tokyo cinematic cooperation underscored

Tehran, July 23, IRNA - The Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Hossein Divsalar in a meeting with Vice Chief Director of Japan's UNIJAPAN Yasushi Shiina emphasized development of Tehran-Tokyo cinematic cooperation.

Divsalar in a meeting with Yasushi Shiina at the venue of UNIJAPAN highlighted the capabilities and abilities of Iran in producing movies with a variety of topics.

He referred to the holding of second week of the Iranian film event in Japan on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of relations between the two countries, and called for cooperation in this regard.

Japan's Vice Chief Director UNIJAPAN also expressed his satisfaction with the presence of Cultural Attaché of Iran, and presented a report on the activities of this organization, especially on the purchase of  the copy rights of the movies and the history of related activities with Iran.

Yasushi Shiina also announced readiness on the cooperation and in particular the necessary dissemination to Japanese enthusiasts to attend the week of Iranian film in Japan, and it was planned to pursue and implement cooperation with the introduction of relevant experts.

