US squeezed by Iran’s "Maximum Pressure" policy

The president of the United States has been pursuing the increasing pressure on Iran since his presence in the White House. The United States has been working in various ways since 2017 to undermine the nuclear deal that was concluded two years ago between Iran and the six world powers. Eventually, a year ago, Trump realized a promise made to the Zionists and the American hardliners, and by exiting the agreement violated it, but now these sharp approaches are making a quagmire for Donald Trump in a year and a half before the election.

The White House anti-Iran struggle did not end there, and Washington, even after leaving the deal, tried to further increase Iran's economic and trade barriers, and added to the severity of secondary sanctions. The process of this maximum pressure was followed in a way that, according to the US officials, over the recent years the most unprecedented sanctions in the world were imposed against Iran. The same pressures have led even some signatories to the nuclear deal, especially the European ones, to lack the courage to carry out their commitments and to meet the benefits of Iran in the JCPOA, and in practice the agreement did not bring any specific economic benefits to Iran. Over last year, apart from sanctions against individuals and institutions in Iran that have been existed over the past four decades, Trump government's maximum pressure was intended to force Tehran to sign an agreement with the hawkish president of the United States. The sanctioning of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and naming IRGC as a terrorist organization, along with more restrictions on the sale of oil by threatening Iranian customers, the pressure on the petrochemical industry and even the imposition of a sanction on the Supreme Leader are among such measures. The White House even took steps to impose sanctions on our country's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

After a year of gross negligence to the JCPOA and sanctions imposed by Washington, in practice, the JCPOA has lost its benefits to Iran, and our country has so far reduced its commitments concerning the JCPOA in two separate phases. Tehran has also announced that if the Europeans do not take steps in Iran's favor, they will witness tighter steps to reduce nuclear commitments from Iran by the end of the third 60-day deadline.

On the other hand, and in the security sector, Iran has proven its determination to defend the country by downing an American drone to the world. Precise monitoring of the commute in the Strait of Hormuz, the dealing with several violent ships on this route and a strong response to violations of maritime law more than ever showed the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran and showed that Tehran was committed to protecting national interests and national security and will not retreat in the face of the world powers. In addition to recent actions along with Iran's steps in the JCPOA led the harsh and warmongering rhetoric of American statesmen to gradually be moderated. Indeed, the United States found that the maximum pressure approach against Iran will not be a success, and the more pressure it will take, the more Iran will take countermeasures.

Gradually, compromise was placed on the agenda of Washington, and new channels of communication and more focus on negotiation appear to be coming closer. Some media outlets in the West believe that Iran’s reciprocal actions have led to such a conclusion and in fact the maximum pressure that Donald Trump attempted to carry out against Iran has backfired, and now the White House has been caught in Iran's maximum pressure trap. The US media 'National Interests' reports that Iran has been committed for many years to the JCPOA, but the destabilizing effects of the US President’s sanctions have made the situation unbearable, and now Iran has put its maximum pressure on Trump.

The peak of tension between Iran and the United States was the downing of "Global Hawk" advanced spy drone targeted by Iran's missile defense system. Trump claimed that he had stopped the attack a few minutes before the military reacted to this move, but later it became clear that Iran had stated that it would respond to any aggression heavily.

According to the report, since Trump's departure from nuclear deal, he was trying to put maximum pressure on Iran with economic sanctions because Trump and critics of the JCPOA were unhappy about why the seal does not address the issue of Iran's regional missile capability and regional influence. Although the sanctions were particularly effective in the oilfield, the scope of its impact was not so much to undermine morale in Tehran to retreat.

According to National Interest, in the current circumstances, Tehran has activated its maximum pressure. Since Iran cannot use sanctions against the United States, it can hurt the US economic interests by interfering in maritime lines, especially the oil pipeline in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's ability to engage in asymmetric warfare across the Persian Gulf and the Middle East will make the United States unable to control the duration of a possible war. Every Washington effort to exert pressure will face Iran's reciprocal actions. In practice, a cyber-attack with the downing of a UAV and further sanctions against Iran led Iran to reduce commitments in the JCPOA.

