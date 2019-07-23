Tehran Chamber of Commerce’s delegation heading to Belarus

According to the Department of Public Diplomacy and Media of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belarus, during this four-day visit, various events, including the holding of a joint conference, the meeting of the officials of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Tehran with the representatives of the Belarus Chamber of Commerce, the meeting on introducing the trade opportunities between Belarus and Iran, as well as bilateral meetings between businessmen of the two countries have been planned.

In the last three decades, diplomatic relations between Belarus and Iran have reached a high level of political and economic cooperation, as well as the regular exchange of delegations on ministerial and deputy ministers’ level, as well as experts in the fields of industry, agriculture and transportation between the two countries.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the sanctions, Iran-Belarus economic and trade relations are still expanding.

The main export items of Belarus to Iran in recent years have been acrylic and cotton fibers, MDF plates, trucks and their spare parts, cosmetics, tires, optics, and medical equipment. In return, Iran exports fresh and dried fruits, nuts, medical devices and drugs to Belarus.

Investment cooperation between the two developing countries has been ongoing and various civilian investment projects in Belarus are underway.

The most important step in the development of mutual cooperation between the two countries was the holding of the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission on International Cooperation between Belarus and Iran in the field of economy on January 23-22, 2018.

As a result of these negotiations, the road map for the development of mutual cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran for the years 2020-2018, the draft of the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission of Belarus and Iran on economic cooperation, as well as 8 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between business circles of the two countries in the field of industry and commerce were signed.

The two countries' economic and trade cooperation is in a good position under the influence of a favorable political environment, but the potentials of the two countries are still not to be used.

Currently, the two countries' economic cooperation is concentrated in two areas of investment and trade. To date, 14 joint economic commissions have been held between the two countries, the last meeting of which was held last month in Tehran.

In 2017, Belarus and Iran were able to cooperate well in the energy sector, which led to the purchase of two Iranian oil shipment by Belarus.

In other ways, 2017 is also important in relations between the two countries, since this year the highest foreign trade volume in the 30-year history of bilateral relations was recorded and reached from 20 to 156 million dollars.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also has special interest in cooperating with the Eurasian Economic Union and supports its activities.

