Payame Noor University, Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan to expand cooperation

The head of PNU's chancellor office in a signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan, citing the common cultural and social characteristics of the two countries, said, "The history of the interaction of these two neighboring countries has been long, and Iran and Afghanistan, with their common culture and tradition, in science have also more capacities to interact and help each other."

Ali Nasehi went on to say, "Payame Noor University, the largest state university in the country, has provided educational programs throughout the country under the motto of "Education for all, everywhere and all the time" through its 30 years of activity, with restoring educational justice has provided possibility of education even in deprived areas of the country."

He stated that the university now with 500 centers across the country, is covering a population of nearly 420,000 students, adding that the university also has over 4,000 faculty members, including 30 full professors, 300 associate professors and other academic members working as assistant professors and instructors as well as 10,000 employees, he has the largest capacity of academic and administrative staff.

The official referred to the offices of the PNU abroad, noting that the university, in addition to Kabul center offering extensive scientific and educational services, has 41 offices in five continents of the world and it has admitted university students from 68 world countries.

