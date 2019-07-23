Time is gone with Western hegemony: Iranian envoy

Reacting to the recent developments on Iran, Mehdi Sanaei said that the way out of the current situation is that the West accepts the reality.

"The era of the Western hegemony is over, and the book on many Western values and credits has been closed with the launch of wars in Iraq, Libya and Syria," he wrote on his twitter page on Tuesday.

According to the Iranian ambassador, "the position of Asian countries and the states that take independent stances from other countries are getting boosted, and the fact should be accepted by all."

After taking office in 2016, President Donald Trump took hostile strategies against Iranian people. Washington in May 2018 unilaterally and illegally withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran.

After a year of restraint, Iran announced in May that it will reciprocate renegade of the US and the other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Tehran will reduce its commitments to the deal.

Some impartial observers believe that the best way to deal with the UK is to treat it with the medicine the British officials prescribe for others. Some others maintain that sooner or later, the West, particularly the US, should come along with the fact that the time of hegemony is over.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish