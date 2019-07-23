Tehran's nuclear actions within JCPOA framework: Iranian envoy

In an interview with Sputnik, Oveisi said that Iran has not violated the JCPOA, adding, "All Iran’s actions are according to non-proliferation treaty (NPT), and therefore none of the international organizations should be worried about it.

It was not Iran that withdrew from the nuclear deal, as the IAEA has confirmed that all of our actions were legal, but the United States did not make any concessions for the United Nations Security Council's immediate meeting on Iran's actions in this regard.

Iran's Ambassador to Belarus said that all Iran's actions are under the NPT and under the IAEA's control, adding, "Iran is politically acting peacefully and there should not be a concern for international organizations. On the contrary, the world has to fear the policies of countries that have already used nuclear weapons against other people in the world and are trying to dominate the entire world.

He further stressed that if other signatories to the JCPOA return to the negotiating table and abide by their commitments, Iran can re-implement all of its commitments to Iran Nuclear Pact; Otherwise, as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei , Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have stressed, Iran will continue to reduce its commitments to the deal every two months.

