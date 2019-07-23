23 July 2019 - 16:01
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83408392
0 Persons

UN condemns Israel destroying Palestinians' homes

UN condemns Israel destroying Palestinians' homes

Tehran, July 23, IRNA – The United Nations (UN) condemned Israel's move to destroy hundreds of Palestinians' homes in the Holy Quds, and said it was against international and humanitarian laws.

Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator, Gwyn Lewis, the director of West Bank Operations for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and James Heenan, the head of the UN Human Rights Office in the area called on the Zionist regime's authorities in a statement to halt their demolition plans.

With a court order, the Israeli army has begun to bulldoze Palestinians' homes into the ground in the occupied Palestinian community of Sur Baher, located in the West Bank on the edge of East Jerusalem.

The three officials said the move was "not compatible" with the regime's "obligations under international humanitarian law".

Many of the affected people said they had the required permits from the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian authorities, Foreign Ministry of Jordan, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France also condemned the Israeli army's move.

The Palestinian authority said that destroying homes of the Palestinian is a war crime.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 8 =