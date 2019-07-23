UN condemns Israel destroying Palestinians' homes

Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator, Gwyn Lewis, the director of West Bank Operations for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and James Heenan, the head of the UN Human Rights Office in the area called on the Zionist regime's authorities in a statement to halt their demolition plans.

With a court order, the Israeli army has begun to bulldoze Palestinians' homes into the ground in the occupied Palestinian community of Sur Baher, located in the West Bank on the edge of East Jerusalem.

The three officials said the move was "not compatible" with the regime's "obligations under international humanitarian law".

Many of the affected people said they had the required permits from the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian authorities, Foreign Ministry of Jordan, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France also condemned the Israeli army's move.

The Palestinian authority said that destroying homes of the Palestinian is a war crime.

