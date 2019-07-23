Tabriz to be introduced at Euro-Asian urban growth forum

Scientific Secretary of the International Policy Forum on Urban Growth Conservation in Euro Asia Corridor, Karim Hosseinzadehnd said that conservation of the unique features of the Iranian city Tabriz will be introduced to the world in the context of the international conference.

He told IRNA that the upcoming conference will explore ways for conservation of historical sites in the ancient cities including Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azarbaijan in northwestern Iran.

Tabriz is one of the five ancient cities in the world and the great cultural heritage of the city is unique, and the forum will be a good opportunity that the international teachers and elites get briefed on the city.

At the forum, the class divide and its impacts on urban development, as well as economic and sociological issues and the plans that were implemented successfully in the world to eradicate the problem will be discussed at the forum.

