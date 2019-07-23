Iran's karateka ranks 1st in Asia

Head of Takab sports and youth office Reza Talaei told IRNA that Sedaghat in the weight category of + 86 kg defeated his rivals from Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Japan and India before garbing a gold medal.

He added that Iran's national karate team with 5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals was runner-up.

Japan ranked second and Uzbekistan stood in the third place.

The event will also bring about quota for 2020 Olympic.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

