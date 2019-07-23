Iranian students win six medals at World Mathematics Olympiad

The Iranian Mathematical Olympiad won this success at the 60th Global Mathematical Olympiad held in the city of Bath, England.

The gold medal, Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Hatami and Ali Mirzai Anari won the silver medal in the tournament, according to the ministry of education on Tuesday. Amir Abbas Mohammadi, Faraz Ghahremani and Kiyan Shamsaee were also able to win the bronze medal.

The Islamic Mathematical Olympiad of the Islamic Republic of Iran attended the 60th Mathematical Olympiad 2019 under the supervision of Morteza Saghafian (member of the Scientific Committee on Mathematics) from July 23 for 9 days in the city of Bath, England.

Bath is the largest city in the county of Somerset, England, known for its Roman-built bathsو Bath is in the valley of the River Avon, 97 miles (156 km) west of London and 11 miles (18 km) south-east of Bristol.

The city became a World Heritage site in 1987

