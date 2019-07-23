Two Iranian short films to be screened in Rhode Island Int'l Film Fest

Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival takes place every year in Providence and Newport, Rhode Island as well as satellite locations throughout the state.

Started in 1997, the Festival is produced by Flickers, the Newport Film/Video Society & Arts Collaborative, a 501 non-profit created in 1981.

Celebration had also attended Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Darkness directed by Saeed Jafarian and produced by Rambod Javan had earlier been selected for the competition section of the 42nd International Toronto Film Festival.

The 37th Rhode Island International Film Festival is supposed to be held on August 6-11 in the United States.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish