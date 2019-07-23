Iran strongly stands up to bullying: 1st VP

Iran termed US renegade on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and re-imposing sanctions on Iran as an example of US bullying.

Speaking to reporters in northern city of Karaj, Jahangiri said the Iranians have always been civilized and played a leading role throughout history.

The secret behind Iranian nation's success was that they have been following a strong logic and dialogue, the vice-president noted.

He acknowledged the need for dialogue to settle international disputes, saying that the most complicated problems can be resolved through negotiation, while pressure and bullying are illogical and irrational.

Commenting on the recent developments in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf regions, Jahangiri said, "We're keen to have a secure and stable region."

About Iran's measures to bring tranquility to the region, Jahangiri said that Iran has always been guarantor of security in the Persian Gulf region.

Meanwhile, he urged all regional countries to help ensure regional security.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri talked about MAPNA Industrial Group established in 1993, saying the group plays an important role in Iran's industry.

MAPNA Group is capable of drawing the future of Iranian industry and competing with big international rivals, he noted.

MAPNA Industrial Group works under Ministry of Energy as a conglomerate of Iranian companies involved in development and execution of thermal and renewable power, oil & gas, railway transportation and other industrial projects as well as manufacturing main equipment.

