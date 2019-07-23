Iran expresses concern over violence against protesters in Nigeria

Mousavi, expressed deep concern over the clashes between Nigerian police and protesters on Sunday and denounced use of disproportionate force by police against people.

Police in Abuja fired tear gas and gun shots against people who were protesting the condition of detention of the Nigerian Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky under arrest since 2015.

The spokesman said that the Nigerian Muslim leader is reported to be in a critical condition and that the leader and his wife are in urgent need of treatment, according to the Nigerian medical team.

Mousavi called on Abuja Government to give them access to proper medical services out of the detention center as soon as possible.

Emphasizing the importance of security and stability, he called for restraint of the both sides, as well as taking steps for relieving concerns over the leader's health condition.

Mousavi called for negotiations between the government and the opposition to resolve the stalemate in Nigeria.

9156**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish