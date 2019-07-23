Iran FM arrives in Bolivia for talks on bilateral issues

Upon arrival in Bolivia, Zarif was accorded warm welcome by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with Bolivian President Evo Morales, Minister of Foreign Affairs Diego Pary and some other top-ranking officials of the country.

During his meetings in Bolivia, Zarif will discuss a range of issues of bilateral and international significance.

Zarif had earlier visited Nicaragua after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

