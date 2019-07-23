Exports from East Azarbaijan province up %45

The data was released at a meeting of the working group of export development of the province. The statistics show a 45 percent growth compared to the same period last year in terms of value.

The Iranian-made goods were exported to 79 countries, with Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, China and Afghanistan, on top of the list.

According to East Azarbaijan province department, industrial products accounted for some 40 percent of the province, and 15.5 percent of the total exports were metals. Agricultural products came third with a 13.5 percent share.

The value of the imports to the province in the first quarter was 110,000 tons with a value of 265 million dollars from 43 countries.

The statistics show that the imports also increased by 52 percent in terms of weight, and 40 percent in terms of value.

The province of East Azarbaijan has three customs terminals in three cities and three customs offices.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish