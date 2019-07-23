No response from Canada yet to Iran's bid to offer consular services to expatriates

Speaking to IRNA, Abbas Mousavi said that Iranian Foreign Ministry made an offer with Switzerland and Canada governments to deliver consular services in Ottawa to Iranian expatriates, saying since the relations between Tehran and Ottawa have been broken off, the Iranian nationals which are estimated to be about 400,000 people have faced various consular problems.

They have to go to other countries or to Tehran for solving the issue, he added.

Stressing the fact that giving services to Iranian residents in Canada has always been a priority for Iran in its interactions with Canada, Mousavi said that in spite of appointing Switzerland as interest office of Iran, there is still no consular assistance for Iranian nationals in Canada.

He expressed hope for the Canadian positive opinion to pave the way for providing consular services.

Although during the 4th round of Iran-Switzerland political talks, the Bern Government took the responsibility of preserving Iran's interests in Canada, Mousavi told reporters that Switzerland has announced that it has not accepted the responsibility of providing consular services for Iranian expatriates in Canada.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish