Chabahar port ready to benefit the Afghan businessmen: Official

Chabahar port welcomes traders and merchants from different countries, especially India and Afghanistan, and other countries can join the Chabahar agreement to benefit from the benefits and facilities of the oceanic port, said Behrouz Aghaei in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

He added that merchants should face the least problem when they use infrastructure of the port, stating that we are trying to get out of the harbor at the fastest time and worrying the merchants about it for the least possible way, thus facilitating the conditions for the owners the goods are on the agenda of all units of Chabahar Port.

He said that Shahid Beheshti Chabahar port has reopened services to the private sector of Afghanistan to help the landlocked country develop trade relations with the outside world, he said: Any additional load on Chabahar will give more discounts and incentives to the Afghan businessmen.

Director General of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan province, Behrouz Aqaei told IRNA that the number of those who are interested in investment in Chabahar Port has been on the rise, and it is expected that business people and traders benefit from the advantages of the port as the capacity of loading and unloading at the port.

The annual capacity of loading and unloading in Chabahar Port has reached to 8.5 million tons in the first phase of Shahid Beheshti port development, a part of Chabahar Port, according to the official.

Chabahar, as the biggest port with access to ocean is of satisfactory capabilities, he said adding that Chabahar due to being located out of the Persian Gulf region can play a major role in promoting the maritime trade.

Saying that the port has been equipped by modern technologies, Aqhaei noted: "Chabahar can link the landlocked states such as Afghanistan and those of the Commonwealth of the Independent States to the international waters."

Afghanistan procures 95 percent of its supplies through imports, and therefore, the port will be the least expensive route for transferring goods, he said.

Various projects, including the second phase of development of Shahid Beheshti port, oil and petrochemical terminals, durable goods warehouse, open warehouse, terminal hall, passenger wharf, shipyard to build and offer maintenance services for ships, and petrochemical downstream industries are among the major investment opportunities in Chabahar, according the director general.

