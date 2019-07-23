Int'l lawyer criticizes secrecy over Amano's demise

"The secrecy surrounding Mr. Yukio Amano's untimely demise is a bit unusual and discomforting," Reza Nasri wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"He was the head of an important organization, in charge of some of the most sensitive international dossiers," he added.

"Public opinion deserves and expects better transparency from @iaeaorg," Nasri reiterated.

The IAEA Director General (Yukiya Amano) passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Saddened to hear of IAEA Chief Yukio Amano’s untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. R.I.P. He was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA from its inception, and we expect his successor to follow the same path."

The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness the passing away of (Director General Yukiya) Amano.

According to the IAEA official website, the agency's flag will be lowered to half-mast.

"The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down," it added.

“During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development', thanks to the support of Member-States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member-States and Agency staff."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish