Iran taekwondo fighters rank top in Asia

Tehran, July 23, IRNA – Iranian male and female taekwondo squads with 10 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze medals and 179 points stood on the first place in the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships held in Amman, Jordan, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

South Korea with 3 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze medals and 110 points ranked second and China receiving 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals and 77 points stood on the third place.

The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was underway with the attendance of 331 athletes for two days in Amman, Jordan.

In men's category, Iranian taekwondokas snatched 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze and stood on top of Asia with 99 points.

Meanwh9ile, South Korea was runner-up and Uzbekistan with 54 points ranked third.

Jordan and Afghanistan stood on the 4th and 5th place respectively.

Iranian women fighters with 5 gold, 2 silver and 80 points ranked 2nd , China with 3 gold, 2 bronze medals and 52 points was runner-up and South Korea ranked third.

In the meantime, Taipei and Jordan ranked 4th and 5th.

