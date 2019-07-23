Ortega: Nicaragua does not accept US sanctions on Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Ortega stressed the fact that US sanctions on the Iranian and Nicaraguan people are unilateral and illegal.

He expressed regret at the situation created by US in the world, saying Americans insult the world and even their own allies by blackmailing and breaching the international trade regulations.

Meanwhile, Zarif highlighted the US Administration's renegade on all international regulations and the UN Resolution 2231, saying that the US administration promotes economic terrorism against independent governments.

Referring to various grounds for cooperation like economic, industrial, agricultural and financial fields, Zarif underlined Iran determination for developing bilateral ties.

Earlier in a Twitter message Zarif said: "Iran & Nicaragua have both resisted US' #EconomicTerrorism & aggressive interventions."

"We've agreed on wide-ranging cooperation between our two nations," he reiterated.

Zarif arrived in the Central American country on Sunday after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

During his stay, Zarif also held talks with Speaker of the National Assembly of Nicaragua Gustavo Porras Cortés and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres.

The Iranian diplomat is set to visit Bolivia after Nicaragua. Iran has strengthened its relations with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, the three Latin American countries with socialist anti-imperialist approaches.

