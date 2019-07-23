Iran, Nicaragua to develop wide-range cooperation

"In Managua, I offered congratulations to the people & government of #Nicaragua on the 40th anniversary of their revolution," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Iran & Nicaragua have both resisted US' #EconomicTerrorism & aggressive interventions," he added.

"We've agreed on wide-ranging cooperation between our two nations," he reiterated.

Zarif arrived in the Central American country on Sunday after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

The Iranian diplomat is set to visit Bolivia after Nicaragua. Iran has strengthened its relations with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, the three Latin American countries with socialist anti-imperialist approaches.

