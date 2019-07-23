Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 23

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran serious on Palestinian issue
- Trump's drone downing a big lie
- Tehran arrests 17 professional spies trained by CIA
** IRAN DAILY
- Russia: Iran’s seizure arguments more convincing than UK’s
- Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi (L) confers with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran, on July 22, 2019.
- Iran pays tribute to late UN atomic agency chief
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: Hope of prayers in Al-Aqsa realizable
- ‘Turkey will retaliate if U.S. imposes sanctions’
- Iran finish runners-up in AKF championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Palestine issue will surely end in favor of Islamic world
- Studios from Czech, Italy, Ukraine join Iranian director to make “Blue Land”
- Iran beat Argentina at FIVB U21 World Championship
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNR
- Stellar debut for China's Nasdaq-style board
- Gasoline consumption at all time high
- 13% growth in Q1 DRI output
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment