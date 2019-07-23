23 July 2019 - 07:43
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83407381
1 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 23

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 23

Tehran, July 23, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran serious on Palestinian issue

- Trump's drone downing a big lie

- Tehran arrests 17 professional spies trained by CIA

** IRAN DAILY

- Russia: Iran’s seizure arguments more convincing than UK’s

- Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi (L) confers with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran, on July 22, 2019.

- Iran pays tribute to late UN atomic agency chief

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Hope of prayers in Al-Aqsa realizable

- ‘Turkey will retaliate if U.S. imposes sanctions’

- Iran finish runners-up in AKF championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Palestine issue will surely end in favor of Islamic world

- Studios from Czech, Italy, Ukraine join Iranian director to make “Blue Land”   

- Iran beat Argentina at FIVB U21 World Championship

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNR

- Stellar debut for China's Nasdaq-style board

- Gasoline consumption at all time high

- 13% growth in Q1 DRI output

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 3 =