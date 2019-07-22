Iran, Iraq pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that Tehran and Baghdad have taken good steps in recent years to inch closer to each other, stressing that such measures will certainly continue in the future.

Abdul Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Monday night, heading a high-level political and business delegation.

“At a time when there isn’t necessary stability and security in the region, all-inclusive ties between Tehran and Baghdad will surely increase peace and stability in the region,” Rouhani said.

He noted that Iran has always been the main guardian of security and freedom of shipping in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman and “will continue to be”.

“Iran and Iraq, as two friends and neighbours, can develop their ties to promote stability and security in the region,” he added.

Tehran and Baghdad have signed an array of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to expand and develop their ties, especially their economic ones.

Rouhani also noted that developing banking ties between the two countries is important.

The Iranian president stressed that problems can be solved through dialogue and talks between regional countries.

The Iraqi prime minister reiterated that his country is committed to implementing all the agreements.

Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed that Baghdad will never be part of the US sanctions on Iran.

9218**2050

