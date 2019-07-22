Iran, Nicaragua set sights on expanding ties

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with several Nicaraguan ministers on Monday to review bilateral relations and explore ways to develop bilateral economic relations.

The meeting, in which Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Central Bank governor, finance and economy ministers took part, was held in the Nicaraguan capital Managua on Monday.

Zarif arrived in the Central American country on Sunday after visiting Venezuela for Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

The Iranian diplomat is set to visit Bolivia after Nicaragua. Iran has strengthened its relations with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, the three Latin American countries with socialist anti-imperialist approaches.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish