Envoy urges IAEA to remain impartial, independent in Amano's absence

"His key role in enhancing the objectives of the IAEA and preservation of the JCPOA will never fade away in the history of the Agency," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in the official Twitter account of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Vienna.

He added: "I would like to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to his family, friends, and the staff of the IAEA as well as to the people and Government of Japan, and make hope that the Agency will continue to be professional, impartial, and Independent in his absence."

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a message said "My deep condolences for #Amano demise, we worked very closely. I commend his skillful & professional performance as DG of IAEA resulted in complete closure of so-called #PMD & 15 consecutive reports confirming Iran's full compliance to the #JCPOA. May the Almighty bless his soul."

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Saddened to hear of IAEA Chief Yukio Amano’s untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. R.I.P. He was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA from its inception, and we expect his successor to follow the same path."

The IAEA Director General (Yukiya Amano) passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness the passing away of (Director General Yukiya) Amano.

According to the IAEA official website, the agency's flag will be lowered to half-mast.

"The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down," it added.

“During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development', thanks to the support of Member-States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member-States and Agency staff."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish