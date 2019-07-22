Iran's Export Guarantee Fund ranked first in AMAN Union

Afrouz Bahrami, who traveled to Iraq to participate in the Joint Commercial Cooperation Committee of Iran-Iraq, added on Monday, "The performance of the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran has led the fund to be ranked first in comparison with all other similar funds in the region."

The official noted that in order to have a more accurate validation and better service to Iranian exporters of goods and services in Iraq, two offices of the Iranian Export Guarantee Fund were established in the Kurdistan Region and south of Iraq, and the necessary supports are to be provided by the Iraqi authorities to carry out this task. It should be noted, however, that the first branch in the Kurdistan Region has been launched and is ready to be opened.

Managing Director of the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran stated, "In the meantime, the pursuit of the collection of claims by contractors and exporters of Iranian technical and engineering services from Iraqi employers was emphasized by the Export Guarantee Fund and it was decided within a week information and claims of the companies through the authorities of the Iranian embassy in Iraq are sent to Iraqi side and within one month afterthe results of follow-up of the Iraqi side are announced.

AMAN UNION was established in 2009 on the initiative of Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank and the “Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation" (Dhaman), with the aim of developing a policy of insurance for political and commercial risks in member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.

The trip was aimed at pursuing agreements between the two countries during the Iranian president trip to Iraq, conducted by the Joint Committee on Trade Cooperation between the two countries.

