FM spox: Vienna to host JCPOA Joint Commission extraordinary meeting on July 28

After the previous round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) joint commission meeting which was held on June 28, Iran's new policies as regard stopping some of its commitments under the nuclear deal has resulted in practical and tangible effects and the European parties called for discussing the issue before the foreign ministers' meeting, Abbas Mousavi said.

Meanwhile, Iran has announced some of other parties' lack of commitment regarding effectiveness of lifting sanctions in letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and other signatories of the nuclear deal, he added.

Mousavi noted that the JCPOA parties believe that it would be more suitable to review these issues before the foreign ministers' meeting.

He reiterated the fact that the upcoming meeting will not be a substitution to the foreign ministers' meeting and is aimed at paving the grounds for ministers' meeting.

