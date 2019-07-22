FM Zarif terms Amano as stalwart supporter of JCPOA

"Saddened to hear of IAEA Chief Yukio Amano’s untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. R.I.P," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

He added that Amano was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA from its inception and we expect his successor to follow the same path.

The IAEA Director General (Yukiya Amano) passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regretfully informed with deepest sadness the passing away of (Director General Yukiya) Amano.

According to the IAEA official website, the agency's flag will be lowered to half-mast.

"The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down," it added.

“During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development', thanks to the support of Member-States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member-States and Agency staff."

The late Amano had reiterated the fact that Iran is implementing its commitments under the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"My report on Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) covers relevant activities of the Agency in that country over last few months," Amano said.



"Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," he added.



Amano went on to say "the Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue".

