Iran offers condolences over death of IAEA chief

Expressing regret over Amano's demise, Iranian Foreign Ministry appreciated his professional activities and sympathized with Japanese government, people and his family.

Amano played major and effective role in following up non-proliferation issues in an unbiased and professional manner and had helped to promote peace and security in the world, it added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a message offered condolences over the death of Yukiya Amano and praised his professional performance.

"We worked very closely. I commend his skillful & professional performance as DG of IAEA resulted in complete closure of so-called #PMD & 15 consecutive reports confirming Iran's full compliance to the #JCPOA. May the Almighty bless his soul," he said.

The IAEA Director General (Yukiya Amano) passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness the passing away of (Director General Yukiya) Amano.

According to the IAEA official website, the agency's flag will be lowered to half-mast.

"The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down," it added.

“During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development', thanks to the support of Member-States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member-States and Agency staff."

