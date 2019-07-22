China: All parties must try to fulfill their commitments in JCPOA

"China has always paid close attention to Iran's nuclear issue, and it has closely monitored this issue at various meetings with other member-states of the JCPOA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing on Monday.

Referring to the Chinese representative's attendance at the meeting, scheduled to be held on July 28, at the level of political manager of foreign ministry, the official noted, "China has repeatedly emphasized that ensuring full and effective implementation of the JCPOA as a Security Council resolution is the only realistic and effective way to solve Iran's nuclear problem and undermine tensions.”

According to the JCPOA, the regular meetings of the Joint Commission at the level of deputy ministers and political managers should be held seasonally.

The previous meeting of the commission at the level of the political directors was held on June 28 in Vienna, during which Iran, in response to subsequent non-compliance with commitments, reduced some of its commitments, and, in the first step, canceled the imposed restrictions in the JCPOA regarding uranium enrichment and heavy water production, in accordance with Articles 26 and 36.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said last week that the next meeting of the Commission will talk about ways to facilitate this agreement, including on the production of enriched uranium and heavy water of Iran.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish