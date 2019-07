Kolivand in the weight category of – 42 kg stood in the first place.

After having rest in the first match, she defeated the Philippines 19-4.

Then she defeated South Korean rival 13-4 in the final match and grabbed a gold medal.

The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships will be underway with the attendance of 331 athletes for two days in Amman, Jordan.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish