Iran female taekwondoka earns gold in Asia

Semnan, July 22, IRNA – Iranian female taekwondo fighter Ghazal Soltani received a gold medal in the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships which is underway in Jordan.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Semnan taekwondo committee Habibollah Esmaeilian said that Soltani in the weight category of – 52 kg with four consecutive victories stood in the first place in Asia.

She overpowered rivals from Palestine, Vietnam and Kazakhstan and advanced to final match.

In final stage, she defeated Jordan 25-5 and snatched the gold medal.

The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships is underway with the attendance of 331 athletes in Amman, Jordan.

