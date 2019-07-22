Omani FM due in Tehran

According to Oman Foreign Ministry, this trip will be in the framework of developing bilateral relations and following up continuous consultation meetings, specially as regard recent developments in the region.

Earlier, Sultanate of Oman announced that it is following up issues related to shipping in Strait of Hormuz and urges all parties to practice restraint and solve the issue through diplomatic way.

Earlier, Alawi has said that any conflict between Iran and the US or any miscalculated move will put the entire region in danger.

Although hostility between Iran and the United States is not new, but, Washington imposed harsh sanctions on Iran which cause economic pressure, the Omani foreign minister told BBC.

Muscat believes that the two sides (Iran and US) understand how dangerous the simmering conflict is, bin Alawi said, adding that the international community and the regional parties can direct Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table under the persuasive atmosphere.

Commenting on the issue of Oman's and Kuwait's mediating role in Iran-US dispute, he said it is not called mediation, but a move in line with preservation of stability and prevention of aggression and control of it.

Both Iran and the US have demands which are normal, but none of them are seeking conflict, so window of negotiation is open, Omani foreign minister noted.

Bin Alawi earlier visited Tehran on May 20 and conferred with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on regional issues.

