Iran pioneers in biotechnology despite sanctions: Official

Secretary of Biotechnology Development Department in Iran's Presidential office, Mostafa Qanei, said, "The country's advances in science mainly depend on the will of Iranian scientists and efforts of private companies."

Referring to the 500 knowledge-based companies that are active in the field of biotechnology, he said, "The contemporary century is the century of biotechnology, and the countries that are pioneer in the field will be those with a bright future."

In agriculture field, bio-agricultural products are being exported, he said, adding that results show that organic fertilizers have promoted the health and productivity of agriculture sector, while reducing the costs.

