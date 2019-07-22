Para-taekwondo champion critical of bias treatment

Shabani, who was crowned champion in Asian championships in Jordan a few days ago, told IRNA correspondent, “I was not born disabled but an accident made me disabled at the age of one which caused a lot of limits in my life.”

He said that it is even hard for him to remember those bitter days which obsessed for a long time. Shabani said he even had difficulty in putting on cloths until 2011 so that he could not put on his favorite T-shirts.

“The people do not look at me equally. It injures my sentiments. I feel isolation when I find out to be treated bias. Despite all the restrictions, I finally managed to participate in Taekwondo courses using different tricks.”

Shabani said that he was not familiar with paralympic sports and therefore he went to Taekwondo courses of normal people before he accidentally got familiar with para-taekwondo in 2014.

He described that how paralympic sports changed his life so that he is no longer trapped in limiting thoughts, puts on his favorite cloths and feels like a champion who has gained an important place both in the area of sports and in the area of conquering negative thoughts. However, he complained over the view of public towards disabled people.

“Although I have achieved great successes in para-taekwondo, some people just say that a disabled person has become champion and it is not that much important for them. They can never imagine how much pride our disabled people are generating globally and in paralympic games.”

