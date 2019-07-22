UK foreign politics, now a hostage in hands of US : Iranian expert

"UK officials are unknowingly moving in line with those who are seeking to worsen the crisis in the region," said Ramin Mehmanparast.

Regarding Iran's move to seize UK's Stena Impero oil, he said, "The security of the Persian Gulf is of highest priority to the regional countries."

Saying that the Persian Gulf is a strategic point and a passage to a large portion of energy of the world, Mehmanparat said, "The countries that have their vessels passing through the Persian Gulf should obviously respect the regional countries' regulations, as well as the international rules."

The Iranian former political said that there are some countries that not only ignore the international and regional countries' laws, but they also make their own law, which makes other countries react.

Because UK Prime Minister Theresa May failed to get the approval of the House of Commons and had to resign, the country doesn't have very stable interior conditions and is changing prime ministers.

Saying that London's instability has led to UK policies to be shaky, he said that the UK fell in Trump's extremist trap and now London's foreign policy is a hostage of the US administration.

Detailing on the ill-wishers plans for the Iran-UK relations, Mehmanparast said, "The Zionist regime and some young extremist leaders of the Persian Gulf countries and also the warlike extremist of the US are among the ones that are driving the UK into the tensions, which is clearly not in the interest of Tehran and London."

In this situation, London has entered a tension-rising game, threatening and bullying instead of dealing with the deal logically, he said.

Commenting on the effects of this tension on the nuclear deal, he said, "From the very beginning, there was serious doubt about some the deals participants, and that’s why the deal was based on mistrust."

"After the US government changed in 2017, the UK has blindly accompanied Washington's policies; and UK's seizing the oil tanker carrying Iranian oil at the Strait of Gibraltar and its other moves in the Persian Gulf are in harmony with the US."

