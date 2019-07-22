Iran intelligence says identified 17 CIA spies

Speaking in a press conference, the director general of Iran Intelligence Ministry for anti-espionage department said the Intelligence Ministry has identified and dismantled a big spy network affiliated with CIA on June 18.

He added that the spies were staff in sensitive bodies and in private sectors affiliated with this centers who worked for them as contractors.

The mentioned sensitive centers consisted of economic, nuclear, military and cyber organs.

Totally, 17 spies have been identified who were acting in a cellular manner and none of them had any connections to others.

Since CIA abuses the process of US visa application, some of the Iranian citizens get into the 'Visa Trap' and they are asked to become spies if they want to receive visa while some other Iranians who wanted to maintain or extend their visas, have been framed up by CIA.

Although this is a violation of US laws and some of CIA's baits managed to escape this trap using the help of their lawyers.

CIA through establishing fake/shell companies and under pretext of hiring Iranian specialists in this corporations or supplying equipment from abroad, arranges to get up approaches to Iranian citizens.

Direct approaches of CIA officers under diplomatic titles to Iranian citizens on the sidelines of scientific conferences in European, African and Asian countries was one of the intelligence approach methods.

It has also seen in some cases that CIA officers introduced themselves as an American intelligence agent then with sending e-mails or messages in social networks have invited users of these networks to intelligence cooperation.

All individuals had been trained by CIA officers in complicated courses about how to set up a safe communication from inside Iran to abroad.

CIA has used intelligence concealment containers to transfer safe communication tools and super advanced spywares for its network in Iran.

The most of these containers had been prepared in shape of stones and those mentioned tools were embedded inside and spies have been assigned to retrieve them from different urban districts like parks, mountains and so on by using a complex procedure.

Using containers, CIA has also sent fake identification documents for its spies on order to be used for special operations.

Investigations showed that CIA has used governmental fabrication unprofessionally to provide these bogus documents.

After discovery of this subject by counter espionage, CIA officers ordered their spies to make all available documents evanescent.

Despite their promise for total security, having predicted the probable compromise of this network (like what happened in 1392), CIA had put emergency exit in the agenda of spies in case of dangerous of critical situations.

Accordingly, spies had been trained and if they felt hazard, they should get in touch with CIA bridge agent and following his/her leads for evacuation.

Of course those spies intended to have emergency escape, have met counter espionage contact instead of CIA contact at the border and finally got arrested.

Counter interrogation training was another measure adopted for arrest time but when spies confronted with the information dominance of the intelligence ministry their tricks didn’t work and all of them confessed.

Individuals who consciously and deliberately betrayed the country and refused to compensate for the loses, have been handed over to the judiciary system.

Others who honestly cooperated with the security system and their remorsefulness have been proved have been managed with intelligence direction against Americans.

Successful exchange experience with intelligence allies in 1392, made it possible to share intelligence clues of the case (such as CIA officers information services and to create another global failure for CIA.

Due to the use of CIA from some European and Asian countries to make connection with its sources and regarding to the prior knowledge of these countries' intelligence services about this subject, certainly all the responsibility lies with these countries.

Considering this fact that CIA has been crippled, it will be natural that this service tries to restore and rebuild itself, and of course Iranian intelligence community will always be wakeful and vigilant.

