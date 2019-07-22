Russian envoy: Enrichment is inalienable right of NPT parties

"US officials insist on prohibition of uranium #enrichment for Iran," the Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "They forgot that enrichment is an inalienable right of all States Parties of #NPT under its article 4."

"This legal nihilism (or ignorance ) is detrimental to the integrity of the nuclear non- proliferation regime," he noted.

In a separate message he addressed US National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying: “My country doesn’t enrich uranium and is not going to do that, but if anybody tries to deprive us of this inalienable right under NPT we will fight to death.”

Earlier, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shanmkhani said that remarks made by US national security adviser John Bolton about Iran's uranium enrichment is example of Washington's renegade on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The remarks were legally invalid as they disregarded the international norms, Shamkhani said Saturday in a comment to Bolton's July 19 twitter message.

On Friday, Bolton tweeted "One of the worst mistakes of the Iran deal, now on full display, was allowing Iran to maintain enrichment capabilities. There should be no enrichment for Iran. Maximum pressure continues until Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions & malign activities."

All member countries of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) including Iran have right to use uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes, and this right is inalienable and nonnegotiable, Shamkhani said.

As Shamkhani said, remarks like Bolton's indicate that Iran's move to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA is the only way to deal with a country which is not faithful to international agreements.

In response to the US unilateral measures and its May 2018 illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran reduced its commitments to the international deal.

The JCPOA Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution."

