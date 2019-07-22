Fm Zarif in Nicaragua to discuss politico-economic issues

After taking part in UN foreign ministers meeting of ECOSOC in New York, Zarif arrived in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela on Saturday to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

Upon his arrival, Zarif was accorded formal welcome by advisers of Nicaraguan president and chairman of Iran-Nicaragua friendship group.

He had earlier met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Venezuela’s first vice president Delcy Rodríguez

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest organization of the member states.

Venezuela is the current chair of NAM, Iran was its former periodic chief and Azerbaijan will undertake the next NAM periodic presidency.

The 18th NAM summit is supposed to be held in Azerbaijan on October 25-26.

