Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 22

Tehran, July 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran unveils new medicines despite sanctions

- Ukraine foes to polls

- Iran slams US unilateralism as major challenge to NAM

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran warns UK against escalating tensions, says crew of seized ship safe

- Iran wins women, men’s kumite golds, stands second in Asian karate c’ship

- Iran’s rial gains significant value against US dollar

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran warns UK not to escalate tension

- Iraqi forces, Hashd al-Sha’abi purge over dozen villages of Daesh

- Iran earn nine medals at 2019 Asian Karate Championships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Capital market worth $102b

- Smart meter program making headway

- Plans to quit if Johnson becomes PM

