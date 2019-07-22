Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 22

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran unveils new medicines despite sanctions
- Ukraine foes to polls
- Iran slams US unilateralism as major challenge to NAM
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran warns UK against escalating tensions, says crew of seized ship safe
- Iran wins women, men’s kumite golds, stands second in Asian karate c’ship
- Iran’s rial gains significant value against US dollar
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran warns UK not to escalate tension
- Iraqi forces, Hashd al-Sha’abi purge over dozen villages of Daesh
- Iran earn nine medals at 2019 Asian Karate Championships
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Capital market worth $102b
- Smart meter program making headway
- Plans to quit if Johnson becomes PM
