Govt. economy commission gives green light to digital coin mining mechanism

“A mechanism to mine digital coins was approved by the government’s economic commission and will later be put to discussion at a cabinet meeting,” said Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati on Sunday.

Also, Deputy Minister of Energy for electricity and energy Homayun Haeri said a plan to apply the exported electricity rate for mining farms will soon be discussed and vote on by the government ministers.

Iran has been clamping down on digital coin mining farms in recent months as many people have rushed to mine coins due to very cheap Iranian electricity.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish