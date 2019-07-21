Ferdowsi University of Mashhad vows to rebuild Syria

He said in a meeting with a group of Syrian university professors on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran the same as Syria, started the construction period after the end of the war, and the most important building index was the training of efficient manpower and scholars. That's why Iran has attained scientific development and this university is ready to transfer its experience for reconstruction of Syria, he said.

The official noted, “Ferdowsi University of Mashad has a very good place in international rankings as some 1,700 foreign students from 20 countries along with over 25,000 Iranian students study in the university.

"We are witnessing that the Iranian universities are among top world universities."

27 professors from different universities of Syria visited various universities in Iran, including universities of Qom, Isfahan, Mashad and Tehran.

